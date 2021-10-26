Advertisement

Head on collision in Waldo County sends three people to the hospital

Head on crash in Searsport
Head on crash in Searsport(Maine State Police)
By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, October 25, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Maine State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Rt. 1 in Searsport (near Anglers Restaurant).

A gray 2015 Lexus driven by 74-year-old Ken Bailey and his passenger 66-year-old Deborah Bailey, both from Yucca Valley, California, were traveling northbound on Rt. 1. At the same time the driver of a 2010 maroon Highlander, driven by 34-year-old Ivan Reynolds of Rockport was traveling southbound on Rt. 1. An initial review of the crash indicates that at some point one of the vehicles crossed the center line causing a head-on crash.

All occupants of the vehicles had to be extricated by the Jaws of Life. They were all transported to Waldo General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Ken and Deborah Bailey were later transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Maine State Police say that wearing seatbelts played a significant role in reducing the severity of the injuries in that crash.

