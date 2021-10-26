Advertisement

Houlton/GHCA capture Regional Cross Country title

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - The Houlton/GHCA girls are celebrating the Class C North Regional Championship. The team picked up a close win over Orono on Saturday in the meet. Chris Rines:” We knew it was going to be close and the last two meets gave an indication that it was on the table. It’s up for grabs. We just come to every meet expecting everyone to be at full strength and we prepare for that.” The Shiretowners placed 7 runners in the top 20 and coaches always say that a secret of success is the pack time of your runners, and the team did that with four runners in the top 9 and the fifth scorer finishing in 12th. Rines:” In the past you could look at some race results and see maybe a six or seven runner except in a tie situation might not be a huge difference. Our six and sevan have dispaced enough ruuners and it won us the meet.” The Shires have qualified for the states on several occasions during Rines tenure as coach, but this is the first Regional title during his tenure. He said the team is excited to have the opportunity to compete after the state was cancelled last year. Rines:” We are very excited to be back. Our team is very happy, and we are excited for what could happen, and they are optimistic.”

Three other County teams qualified for the states, The Caribou boys finished third , the Caribou girls were fourth in Class B and in Class C the MSSM Penguins finished fifth. Individually Several County runners finished in the top 30 and qualified. In Class C Girls Houlton/GHCA’s Teanne Ewings, Natalie Johnson, Leanne Ross, Isabella Ardell, Elena Ardell, Callie Sylvia, and McKenna Phillips all finished in the top 20 Fort Kent’s Emma Landry, Rowan Tanguay, Annabelle Reardon also finished in top 30 In C Boys Houlton/GHCA’s Daniel Ross and MSSM’s Morris McCall both finished in top 30 In B Girls Caribou Kaylee Bell and Mikaela Spooner had top 30 finishes along with Anna Jandreau of Presque Isle On the boys side Caribou Michael Cyr, George Ferland, Ephraim Willey all finished in top 10. Brayden Castonguay of Presque Isle also had a top ten finish.

