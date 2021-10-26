PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Managing your medications is important, especially if you have multiple providers and children around. On this week’s Medical Monday, Megan Cole spoke with a pharmacist from Northern Light AR Gould hospital and has more on how you can manage your medicines properly.

It’s not uncommon for people to have multiple providers, especially as they get older. However, if you are being prescribed medication, that sometimes can lead to miscommunication amongst your providers.

“The issue that can happen when care is distributed amongst such a large team is that you know if one person starts or stops a medication the other members of the team may not always be up to date on those changes and that so its really important for patients to be their own advocates,” said Jessica Bates a pharmacist with Northern Light AR Gould hospital

Health experts say if you are going to a doctor appointment, you should bring an updated list of the medications that you’re taking.

“I think having an updated medication list with you for all of your healthcare appointments is extremely helpful. It’s helpful not only for you but for your prescribers and your pharmacist and stuff too. And you know if you are unsure about medications or have questions at least in the primary care setting where I work we encourage patients to bring in their medications physically to their appointments so that we can review what they exactly have at home.”

She adds its also important to make sure your medications are in a safe place away from children and pets.

“They should certainly be stored out of reach of children and pets and you know for medications when you’re trying to dispose of them they should be brought to the police station for example for safe disposal and not throw in the garbage or flushed down the toilet where animals or you know kids may gained access to medications. That being said, you know especially with controlled substances like opioid medication or benzodiazepines, those should be stored in a very safe place and preferably in a locked container.”

If you have any questions regarding your medication, you’re encouraged to contact your primary care provider.

