Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Starting November 1st, some Mainers will begin to see $300 checks in their mailbox or bank accounts. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard speaks with Senator Trey Stewart and Senate President Troy Jackson and learns more.

Part of the State Supplemental Budget, passed in June of this year, directs the Maine Revenue Service to issue $300 payments to single filers who make less than $75,000 a year or Joint Filers who make less than $150,000 a year. According to Senator Stewart Your state tax return would be used to determine who qualifies for the payment .

Senator Trey Stewart – (R) Maine Senate District 2 “senate republicans advocated heavily for some sort of direct payment that would go to folks who were working over the course of the pandemic.”

Senator Troy Jackson – (D) Maine Senate President – District 1 " There’s no one that’s gonna say that $300 is near enough, but when you spread that out over as many people as it was, its obviously a big number”

Senator Stewart says the idea started in DC with the stimulus checks that were given out to everyone, regardless of employment status.

Senator Stewart “Our perspective was when we saw increased revenue in the state that we really should be focusing on those that continued to show up during the pandemic, that continue to go to work, that continue to risk their lives, those essential workers to give them something over and beyond what was provided to them at the federal level”

The measure was lead by Senate Republicans, but gathered Bipartisan Support.

Senator Jackson " We came together as an entire legislature and wanted to do something and so that $300 is at least an attempt to try and make sure people understand that we know how hard it has been… It’s trying to show some appreciation”

If you have any questions about eligibility, or about the program, you are urged to contact your local lawmaker. Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

