Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

The first Nor’easter of the season is sitting just south of us. Locally we will not see any rain from this system, but it will impact Downstate regions. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and breezy conditions in the afternoon.

Tomorrow, the Nor’easter will move into the Gulf of Maine, brining strong wind gusts around 30 MPH which will make temperatures feel cooler. Still expect dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds.

A High pressure system will build in on Thursday leading to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week. Saturday, our next system will bring an increase in clouds and isolated showers which will continue into Monday. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a great and safe day everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.