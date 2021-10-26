PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone.

We finally saw our first freeze of the season for Caribou this morning! And this sets an all-time record in Caribou, for the latest first freeze date, over the 82-year period that data have been kept.

On average for Caribou, our first freeze (an observed 32-degree or below temperature) occurs roughly around September 22nd. This morning’s reading of exactly 32-degrees comes over a month later than we would typically see an initial freezing or below-freezing temperature reading. The previously set “latest first freeze date” was Oct. 17th, 1970. So today, smashes the old record by 8 days!

We also started off the week with gray and overcast skies. But we’ll be generally quiet over the next few days, as a significant nor’easter looks to be developing and tracking just off to our south through midweek.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

