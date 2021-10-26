Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone.

We finally saw our first freeze of the season for Caribou this morning! And this sets an all-time record in Caribou, for the latest first freeze date, over the 82-year period that data have been kept.

On average for Caribou, our first freeze (an observed 32-degree or below temperature) occurs roughly around September 22nd. This morning’s reading of exactly 32-degrees comes over a month later than we would typically see an initial freezing or below-freezing temperature reading. The previously set “latest first freeze date” was Oct. 17th, 1970. So today, smashes the old record by 8 days!

We also started off the week with gray and overcast skies. But we’ll be generally quiet over the next few days, as a significant nor’easter looks to be developing and tracking just off to our south through midweek.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The health care sector has been one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Gov. Mills to unveil plan to fill Maine’s health care workforce
Five people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in Corinna.
Five people in the hospital after Corinna crash
James Kilcer, a 32-year-old Marine veteran, disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona...
Marine veteran foils robbery by grabbing teen suspect’s gun
Mars Hill IGA
Reaction from the Mars Hill IGA Store owner following Stabbing Incident
Aroostook County Jail reports Second COVID-19 Outbreak

Latest News

Weather on the Web Monday, Oct. 25th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Monday, Oct. 25th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web