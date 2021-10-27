Advertisement

More than 75% of eligible Maine residents fully vaccinated

(WGEM)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - More than 75% of Maine’s eligible population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. State data say Wednesday that about 70% of the entire population is fully vaccinated.

That includes residents too young to get shots.

Vaccinations for children younger than 12 are expected to potentially become available early in November.

There is still some geographic disparity in the state’s vaccination rates.

However, the state has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country as a whole.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

