Advertisement

Pixar releases first trailer for ‘Lightyear’

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Move over, Woody!

Buzz Lightyear gets the spotlight in the next big Pixar film.

Disney and Pixar released the teaser trailer for “Lightyear” Wednesday.

The animated film tells the origin story of the iconic character featured in the classic “Toy Story” movies.

This is before he became toy.

Chris Evans will take over voicing Buzz Lightyear from actor Tim Allen.

The movie is set to be released on June 17 of next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Hazard Pay
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st
Head on crash in Searsport
Head on collision in Waldo County sends three people to the hospital
Mars Hill IGA
Sheriff Provides Update on Mars Hill Stabbing
Children figure graphic.
Maine Department of Health and Human Services Announces Initial Actions in Response to Casey Family Programs Recommendations To Improve Child Safety

Latest News

With the first hurdle cleared on the path toward authorizing COVID-19 vaccines for children...
Time to talk to kids about COVID-19 vaccine, experts say
With the first hurdle cleared on the path toward authorizing COVID-19 vaccines for children...
Time to talk to kids about COVID-19 vaccine, experts say
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US ends immigration arrests at schools, ‘protected’ areas
State medical board documents say Dr. Rebecca Darsey is facing 31 counts of animal cruelty and...
Doctor accused of hoarding dead cats in her freezer
Democrats are racing against the clock to nail down a deal ahead of President Biden's trip to...
Democrats debate details as deadline looms