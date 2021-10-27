Scavenger Hunt Seeks to Get People Outside

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A multi-day scavenger hunt is being held at Mantle Lake Park this week.

The scavenger hunt is being held to help people enjoy the outdoors before the weather gets too cold. The game involves searching for questions and answers in the park developed for a variety of age ranges. It also includes prizes such as gift cards ranging from five to 100 dollars.

“I know Growing up I didn’t have much to do and in town a lot of people say that there’s not a lot for kids to do. So I thought a scavenger hunt would be pretty good, get the brain flowing. Like, the questions that I have are pretty good, they range from all age ranges. I just thought it would be a good idea to get people outside while they could still be outside without choking on frozen air.” says Chirien Pace who Started the Scavenger Hunt.

The scavenger hunt is scheduled to run from today through Thursday from 1 to 4PM. For more information please contact Chirien Pace at chirienpace@gmail.com

