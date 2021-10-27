Sheriff Provides Update on Mars Hill Stabbing

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The woman who was stabbed in the Mars Hill IGA last week is out of the hospital.

The incident took place on October 20th. According to Sheriff Shawn Gillen, police reviewed security camera footage and arrested 45-year-old Ramadan Muhammed at his home in Blaine. After the stabbing, the victim was sent to the hospital with serious injuries... According to court documents, the victim was stabbed three times in the neck.

Sheriff Shawn Gillen – Aroostook County Sheriff “The victim is out of the hospital and doing better. Still shaken up, obviously for obvious reason… The subject that we have under arrest has undergone arraignment and we’re still in the process of trying to figure out what happened, why it happened, and go from there.”

If Muhammed is Indicted by a grand jury, his next court date will be on January 12 in Presque Isle. The Judge also ordered a title 15 evaluation for competency.

