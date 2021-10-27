Advertisement

Weather on the Web

Wednesday, October 27th.
By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

We are waking up this morning to a mix of sun and clouds as the nor’easter to the south, starts to move into the Gulf of Maine. This system will not impact us directly, but will bring strong wind gusts throughout the day.

Tomorrow, a high pressure system will allow for winds and clouds to clear out during the day, becoming mostly clear overnight.

Friday, will be a beautiful day with calm winds and sunny skies. Another system will move in for Halloween, leading to cloudy skies and rain. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!

