Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

The southern New England Nor’easter continues to strengthen... with winds from the system intensifying over the next 24 hours! The greatest impacts from the storm, will remain off to our south... and locally, we’re just looking at winds gusting up to 30 mph throughout the day tomorrow.

Downstate and Downeast, there are a few additional advisories and warnings in place. A Wind Advisory is in effect along coastal Maine, all the way through noontime tomorrow... where gusts could reach up to 50 to 60 mph.

Any precip from the storm also stays out of the County and Western New Brunswick... with a mixture of sun and clouds expected for your Wednesday and Thursday.

The end of the week then brings in more sunshine. Before rain moves in overnight Saturday in Sunday morning... with right now, drier conditions for Halloween afternoon and evening.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

