Aroostook County Jail Covid Outbreak Rises to 72 Cases

By Corey Bouchard
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -In the Maine CDC Briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah said that as of this morning, there are 72 total cases, with 12 among staff members and 60 among residents. He says they are working very closely with the Maine Department of Corrections and the Aroostook County Jail.

Dr. Nirav Shah – Director, Maine CDC “Maine CDC’s portion of all of this is focused on things like arranging for testing, which some of our public health nurses were on the ground doing. We’re also making sure that staff members and residents at the jail, for example, have access to the PPE they need.”>

Dr. Shah says they also have an epidemiologist on staff who is dedicated to dealing with outbreaks at facilities like the Aroostook County jail. Shah says that individual has been working with the jail to provide guidance on infection control and ways to prevent further spread.

