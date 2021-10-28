Bar Harbor man arrested in a 3-car crash that killed an Old Town man

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A Bar Harbor man has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Ellsworth last month.

Ellsworth Police say 26-year-old Raquime Robinson is charged with aggravated driving to endanger.

They say Robinson was driving on Route 1A when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Robert Gallant.

A third vehicle was also involved.

Gallant died from his injuries a few days later.

Robinson was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.