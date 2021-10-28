Community Matters : Caregiver Support Services with Aroostook Agency on Aging

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -If you are the caregiver of a parent or loved one, it can be very hard to deal with mentally and emotionally. In this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, Corey Bouchard learns more about the services available for caregivers in the county.

Ruth White – Service Coordination Manager – Aroostook Agency on Aging “Caregivers, a lot of the time we don’t even realize we are caregivers in doing just the little things we do, running to get the mail, running to get the groceries or whatever...A lot of people get scared because they don’t know whats going to happen, they don’t know what to expect and that’s the biggest fear is the unknown.”

According to AARP, in 2020 roughly 16% of Americans provided care for adults over 18 with disabilities or illnesses. Aroostook Agency on Aging has a program called Savvy Caregiver to help caregivers learn skills and coping mechanisms.

Ruth” And that’s a evidence based program, two hour block, 6 weeks. Learning about basically dementia but learning how to become a good caregiver… They learn about the progression and trying to keep their loved one in what we call contented involvement. That is huge, as people digress they can still be happy, theyre still a person and that’s what we want to find and we want to keep them in that contented involvement”

White adds the Savvy Caregivers Program is not the only program Aroostook Agency on Aging provides, they also offer The Adult Day Service, Homecare services, Volunteer Visitor Programs, and much more.

Ruth " We just have so many different services here at the agency, and if I could leave with just one tip. Don’t be afraid to open the door, because opening the door and coming in, it just shows strength, its not weakness. But if they come in and they come early, we can help them through the whole journey”

For more information on the Caregiving programs, visit https://www.aroostookaging.org/services

Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.