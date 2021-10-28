Advertisement

New Hampshire state trooper killed in crash with tractor-trailer on I-95 in Portsmouth

Authorities say Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill was in a crash involving a tractor trailer around...
Authorities say Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill was in a crash involving a tractor trailer around 1 a.m. Thursday morning near Exit 3.(WMTW)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (WABI) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu confirms to TV5 that a New Hampshire State Police Trooper has been killed after a crash on I-95 in Portsmouth.

Authorities say Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill was in a crash involving a tractor trailer around 1 a.m. Thursday morning near Exit 3.

Sununu has directed flags around the state to be flown at half staff until Sunday.

We are continuing to gather more details as information is released.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazard Pay
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st
Mars Hill IGA
Sheriff Provides Update on Mars Hill Stabbing
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Maine deputies, officer, prosecutor among 13 charged in illegal marijuana distribution conspiracy
Young people in rural counties are leading the way in those getting the coronavirus vaccine in...
Rural Maine counties hit hard by coronavirus, young residents getting vaccinated
Maine health officials take on vaccine hesitancy after FDA panel approves shot for younger kids

Latest News

Cary Medical Staff walking through the halls of the hospital
Part 2: How the lives of nurses were changed in the pandemic
Cary Medical Staff walking through the halls of the hospital
cary nurse part 2
Nurses inside Cary's ICU talk about how their jobs have changed
Part 1: The COVID pandemic from a nurse’s point of view
Caregiver
CM: Caregiver