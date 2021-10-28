One patient’s experience with COVID-19

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - “I decided to be tested Monday, got tested Tuesday, got my positive results Wednesday,” said Karen St Peter at Cary Medical after recovering from COVID-19.

When St Peter noticed she had a small cough and sinus drainage in late September, she assumed it was allergies. She put the worsening condition down to her respiratory issues.

“Actually it was my husband who decided that he wanted to be tested because he had the cough that wouldn’t stop and he started to have the fever and I decided to get tested at the same time even though I thought it was still allergies, we went ahead and got tested.”

Both came back positive.

“It was a lot like an allergy...it turns into pneumonia. I luckily didn’t go that far but my husband did.”

St Peter says her husband Joseph Ginish, who is still recovering from his bout of coronavirus, came down worse than she did.

“We both got the really deep flooding, felt like you couldn’t catch your breath cough...He ended up getting covid pneumonia and since has downgraded to bronchitis so he’s on the mend but it’s been almost a month.”

St Peter says they tried over-the-counter medication, which helped her more minor case. But for a case like her husband’s they have no tips to alleviate the symptoms.

“It was like you’d just rest for a second, and it’d come back and you’d cough again, coming from your toes almost.”

Joseph ended up visiting the ER twice, and Karen, while she was still sick herself, says life doesn’t stop for COVID

“The household chores keep coming you know, somebody had to do the laundry somebody had to do the cooking and the cleaning and the dishes and all that and we luckily had extended family in the area that was able to go do shopping for us and pick up quick meals... It’s doing the sheets several times because you’re just sweating your soaking the sheets and the blankets and having to do that extra laundry.”

St Peter encourages people to keep in mind the agencies that are offering support. She was tested and helped by veteran affairs, but several community agencies are offering support as well. You can self-refer with the Department of Health and Human services or call ACAP at (207) 764-3721.

“I really think that um just the bust took us both by surprise and being able to recover without having to be admitted which was a scare with my husband was a big feat in itself,”

St Peter says she and her husband are discussing the vaccine at home after their experience.

“I think the big takeaway was I was vaccinated and I did it for my health because I have underlying allergies and just breathing, respiration, respiratory issues, and I think that made mine less severe. I’m not for or against the shot I got it for my health, my husband and I have now discussed whether he should get the shot and I said it’s still your choice whether you want to or not, you’ve experienced it, you have to decide for yourself whether its good for you or not.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.