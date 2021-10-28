Part 2: How the lives of nurses were changed in the pandemic

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - As medical professionals have had to learn new processes to handle the pandemic, they’ve also had to cope with the rise in deaths they see in their work. Cary Medical Center staff, Kristen Babin and Kacy Soucy, both say the toll on mental health has been huge as they’ve struggled to do the job same job nurses have done for generations: care for people who need their help.

“Trying to find beds for these patients was just really really frustrating, we have somebody we’ve done everything we can we’ve hit all the marks, we’ve met all the needs we can meet within our hospital and then the next step is to transfer them out to a tertiary facility that can do more for these patients but unfortunately we would call sometimes every hour to ask for beds,” said Soucy. “We did have patients die here awaiting transport and awaiting beds and that’s just really really sad and heartbreaking thing to talk to a family about you know we constantly did the best that we could.”

“And we were always calling Lifeflight, “they’re gonna come,” well they couldn’t come because there were no beds to take these people to,” said Babin.

Soucy says visitors can be as therapeutic as medicine. Her staff try to distance from patients to limit exposure…but human interaction has always been an element of nursing.

“I guess there was one situation with a patient that I had I was in the room for six hours with that patient,” said Babin. “I was at the bedside and I held their hand and I held the phone--the patient was sedated but I held the phone to the patient’s ear. At least seven times there were family members that would call in and I could hear it. Because the phone, you know it’s loud, and I was just sitting there sobbing listening to each family member say their goodbyes to this patient. And it was rough, and I held his hand and then he took his last breath. That was probably the roughest one but we’ve had several like that. Its not easy.”

Both want to remind the community that no matter what, hospitals are there to help.

“People just are constantly asking, should I wear a mask, is the mask even doing anything. I don’t know the answer to that. But what I know is no matter what anyone tells me, I’m going to do what someone recommends to keep me and my family and the community out of the hospital with COVID. Because it is as bad as we’re saying it is. It is terrifying, it is lonely, it is scary. Just stay safe.”

Hospital Staff say COVID has changed the medical industry but their experience here is no different than that of medical workers all around the country.

