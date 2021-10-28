Advertisement

Police say weather and speed contributed to turnpike accident in Biddeford Wednesday

Weather and speed contribute to turnpike accident Wednesday in Biddeford
Weather and speed contribute to turnpike accident Wednesday in Biddeford(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WABI) - State police say weather and speed contributed to a rollover on the turnpike in Biddeford Wednesday morning.

It happened around 10:15.

State police say a Freightliner tractor was traveling northbound when it rolled over at mile marker 32.

Officials say the 60-year-old driver from Illinois lost control of the vehicle due to unsafe speed and weather conditions.

We’re told the truck rolled over the median and ended up in the southbound side.

No other cars were involved.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazard Pay
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st
Mars Hill IGA
Sheriff Provides Update on Mars Hill Stabbing
Young people in rural counties are leading the way in those getting the coronavirus vaccine in...
Rural Maine counties hit hard by coronavirus, young residents getting vaccinated
Maine health officials take on vaccine hesitancy from parents after FDA panel approves vaccine for younger kids
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

Latest News

The emergency room at Cary Medical Center
One patient’s experience with COVID-19
The emergency room at Cary Medical Center
covid patient st peter
Nearly $5.5 million will help expand rural broadband in the state
Nearly $5.5 million will help expand rural broadband in Maine
Young people in rural counties are leading the way in those getting the coronavirus vaccine in...
Rural Maine counties hit hard by coronavirus, young residents getting vaccinated