Valley Unified Education Service Center changing school meal plan calendar

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Production line issues, strikes and a lack of available products are causing problems for three school districts in the County. The Valley Unified education service center will be changing their school meal plan calendar. Megan Cole spoke with the food service director and has the story.

“If we wanted to have tomato soup and grilled cheese one day. Tomato soups not available right now.”

Due to staffing and supply issue, Melanie Lagasse, Food service director for the valley unified education service center, says they will be switching to a 2-week school meal plan calendar instead of one month.

“Our chain of food delivery is being broken because there are so many issues like Campbells is…one of their lines their production lines just having issues and Bristo has been on strike, and you know there’s products that you can’t get that you really need to have to make your recipes happen.”

Lagasse says she has had to go to local grocery stores to get products she needs.

“Gluten free is a hard thing right now to get so I will shop at the local store to get the gluten free items that we need to get us through until I can get a case of gluten free bread or rolls or but everything right now is really hard to get.”

She says right now, she is preparing for the worst-case scenario if things don’t improve.

“So, what I’m doing is when my salesman says, “Hey Melanie this is we’re running out of this we don’t know when it’s gonna be coming back in again.” knowing that it’s a popular item with my students I’ll be like give me 5 cases for each school or give me…how many cases do you have because I’ll take whatever you have.”

Lagasse says the change will take place November 1st.

