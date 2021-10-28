Advertisement

Weather on the Web

Thursday, October 28th.
By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

We are waking up to breezy winds and mostly cloudy skies. A high pressure system will build into the region today, brining sunshine and calmer winds throughout the day.

Tomorrow, high pressure will remain in our area, leading to a sunny and warmer day.

Saturday, our next system will move in, bringing cloudy skies and rain for Halloween. Some sunshine will return for the first half of the work week, with breezy conditions on Monday.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great day everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazard Pay
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st
Mars Hill IGA
Sheriff Provides Update on Mars Hill Stabbing
Young people in rural counties are leading the way in those getting the coronavirus vaccine in...
Rural Maine counties hit hard by coronavirus, young residents getting vaccinated
Maine health officials take on vaccine hesitancy from parents after FDA panel approves vaccine for younger kids
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

Latest News

Weather on the Web Thur., Oct. 28th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Wednesday, Oct. 27th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web