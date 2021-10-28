Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

We are waking up to breezy winds and mostly cloudy skies. A high pressure system will build into the region today, brining sunshine and calmer winds throughout the day.

Tomorrow, high pressure will remain in our area, leading to a sunny and warmer day.

Saturday, our next system will move in, bringing cloudy skies and rain for Halloween. Some sunshine will return for the first half of the work week, with breezy conditions on Monday.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great day everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.