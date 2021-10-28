Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone.

We’ve seen active weather across the country, over the past 24 hours... with severe weather over the Southeastern U.S. tonight. As well as our strong Southern New England Nor’easter now moving away from the Atlantic seaboard.

Portions of New England felt hurricane-force wind gusts over 75 mph... with one of the strongest gusts being reported in Provincetown, Mass. seeing a 96 mph gust! Almost nearly half a million individuals are still without power this evening and are continuing to clean up from the damaging winds and heavy rain.

Locally, we saw impacts Downstate and Downeast, with gusts upwards of 50 mph reported... and breezy conditions still linger across the County and Western New Brunswick this evening.

We can expect continued improving conditions ahead... with more in the way of sunshine throughout the day tomorrow, as winds slowly begin to calm down.

The end of the week also looks nice, with plenty of sun for Friday... before rain moves back in overnight Saturday, into Sunday morning.

For the latest on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

