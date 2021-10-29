A Closer Look: Question 3

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

There are three referendum questions on this year’s ballot. Question 3 is a legislatively referred constitutional amendment.

Question 3 is a ballot measure proposing an addition to the Maine Constitution that would declare that individuals have a natural, inherent and unalienable right to food. The question also includes the clause that individuals can not trespass, commit theft, poaching or any other abuses to public or private property. If successful, Maine would be the first state with a constitutional amendment to provide an explicit right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their choosing.

We reached out to both supporters and those opposed to the question, and a group representing supporters of Question 3 declined to comment or be interviewed at this time, however here are some publicly available arguments attributed to supporters of Question 3:

State Sen. Craig Hickman (D-14)

“Food is life. There’s nothing more intimate than eating. Do we have a right to obtain the foods we wish, or don’t we? It’s really that simple. Let’s put it in black and white. Let’s put it in writing.”

State Rep. William Faulkingham (R-136)

“Jumping ahead 25 or 50 years into the future, could we see our government creating roadblocks and restrictions to the people’s right to food? Will the government be telling people what they are allowed to eat and where they can grow it?...”

Jim Gardner is President of the Maine Municipal Association, who is opposed to Question 3

“The language is so vague it’s just so vague that municipalities could get hurt… What it does is, it doesn’t explain or lay it out to you, it tells you that you have a right to food, but at the same time it’s more of a personal choice…The ordinance in Presque Isle says that you can’t have livestock on Dudley St, maybe not, but this question 3, the passage of this, gives them the right to harvest food, it doesn’t say where. So what’ll happen with that is, now were starting to look at litigation because it’s perceived that I can do this anywhere…oh no wait a minute, Presque Isle ordinance says I can’t do that, but the constitution says I can”, says Gardner

In summary, a Yes vote for Question 3 would mean:

An amendment would be added to the Maine Constitution declaring individuals have a “natural, inherent and unalienable right to food.

A No vote would mean:

The Maine Constitution remains unchanged.

Election day is November 2nd.

