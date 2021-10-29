CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Just because you’ve never heard of a disease, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard speaks with one woman living with a condition that many have not heard of.

“So, what is it like living with this condition on a daily basis?”

“Its difficult. If I stand for too long I run the risk of passing out. I’m always dizzy”, says Kristina Fair.

Kristina Fair lives with a condition called Dysautonomia, which is a general term used to describe neurological conditions that affect the autonomic nervous system. Some symptoms of the condition, according to the Mayo Clinic are lightheadedness or fainting, constipation, bladder control problems, sensitivity to light, increased allergies, vertigo, migraines and sexual problems. Fair says that everyday tasks, such as driving or cooking become virtually impossible without proper planning.

“It makes everyday life a little more dangerous, you have to think out what you are going to do before you do it, and you have to question, okay, am I sound enough to do this task right now? Am I too dizzy, do I feel too lightheaded, can I function at that level?” says Fair.

October is Dysautonomia Awareness Month, and Fair hopes that her experiences with the condition can help bring awareness to individuals who may have Dysautonomia and haven’t been diagnosed yet. A support group founded to bring awareness to the condition called Dysautonomia International states that over 70 million people worldwide live with the various forms of dysautonomia, and it can affect people of any age, race or gender.

“It’s very common that patients see a number of practitioners before they see a specialist that will diagnose them with Dysautonomia. You can’t really tell from the outside and there’s special testing that needs to be done that is not available to most practitioners. So probably the average time from symptoms to diagnosis is several years”, says Dr. Jerry Winter – MD, Pima Heart, Tucson, AZ.

Dr. Winter was the medical professional who diagnosed Fair. He says that if you suspect that you have Dysautonomia or are experiencing symptoms to discuss them with your physician. According to Dysautonomia International there are no specialists of the condition in the state of Maine.

