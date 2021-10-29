Local Ballot Measures and Elections
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -
- Presque Isle
- Elections
- City Council (1 Seat)
- Gary Nelson
- Warden (1 Seat)
- Jane Farrin
- Ward Clerk (1 Seat)
- School Board (7 Seats)
- City Council (1 Seat)
- Elections
- Caribou
- Elections
- City Council (2 Seats)
- Thomas Ayer
- Hugh Kirkpatrick
- David Martin
- William Merchant
- John Morrill
- Jody Smith
- Paul Watson
- School Board (1 Seat)
- Betheny Anderson
- Andrea Flannery
- Kylee Morrell
- Jefferson Cary Memorial Hospital Fund (1 Seat)
- Betty Hatch
- City Council (2 Seats)
- Referendums
- Question 1 - Eligibility of City Councilors
- Question 2 - Powers and Expectations of City Councilors
- Question 3 - Publishing of Ordanances
- Question 4 - Lease Requirements of City Owned Lands
- Question 5 - City Employee Campaign Guidelines
- Elections
- Houlton
- Election
- Town Council (3 Seats)
- Election
- Patten
- Election
- Selectman (1 Seat)
- Election
Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.