Local Ballot Measures and Elections

By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

  • Presque Isle
    • Elections
      • City Council (1 Seat)
        • Gary Nelson
      • Warden (1 Seat)
        • Jane Farrin
      • Ward Clerk (1 Seat)
      • School Board (7 Seats)
  • Caribou
    • Elections
      • City Council (2 Seats)
        • Thomas Ayer
        • Hugh Kirkpatrick
        • David Martin
        • William Merchant
        • John Morrill
        • Jody Smith
        • Paul Watson
      • School Board (1 Seat)
        • Betheny Anderson
        • Andrea Flannery
        • Kylee Morrell
      • Jefferson Cary Memorial Hospital Fund (1 Seat)
        • Betty Hatch
    • Referendums
      • Question 1 - Eligibility of City Councilors
      • Question 2 - Powers and Expectations of City Councilors
      • Question 3 - Publishing of Ordanances
      • Question 4 - Lease Requirements of City Owned Lands
      • Question 5 - City Employee Campaign Guidelines
  • Houlton
    • Election
      • Town Council (3 Seats)
  • Patten
    • Election
      • Selectman (1 Seat)

