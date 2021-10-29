Advertisement

Maine House Speaker Fecteau tests positive for COVID-19

Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau has tested positive for COVID-19.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest government official to contract the virus.

Fecteau said Friday it was a so-called “breakthrough infection” because he’d already been vaccinated.

He said his symptoms are “minimal.”

Fecteau and Senate President Troy Jackson are the highest ranking officials in state government to contract COVID-19.

Jackson tested positive in September.

U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine also experienced a breakthrough infection and has recovered.

Speaker Fecteau released the following statement regarding his positive test results:

“Today, I learned I have tested positive for COVID-19. That makes me one of 630 Mainers who are learning this news today. Since I received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this year, my case is considered a breakthrough infection, which have been reported in Maine and nationwide due to the highly contagious Delta variant. Fortunately, my symptoms are minimal. I am grateful to be vaccinated and, as a result, not experiencing the worst that COVID has to offer.

While breakthrough COVID-19 infections are less prevalent, we know that they are possible, which is why booster shots are being recommended and authorized for many Mainers. Vaccinations have proved effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization. My heart goes out to the 198 Mainers in the hospital with COVID-19 today, as well as the dedicated health care workers caring for them.

“Over the coming days, I will be isolating and monitoring my health. I will continue to work from home and rest up. I absolutely don’t plan to return to the State House until my isolation period has ended and I am fully recovered.

“My office is following Legislative Council policies and close contacts are being notified to avoid further spreading of the virus. As always, we are working to protect the health and safety of others and taking this virus very seriously. I encourage Mainers who are eligible for a booster or their first vaccination to protect themselves, their families and their loved ones by finding where they can get a free shot close to home.”

