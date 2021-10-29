National Rubber Shortage Raises Prices for Winter Tires

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A National Rubber shortage and Shipping Crisis is having an effect on many businesses, including tire shops. With winter on the horizon, many people are looking to purchase new winter tires. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard talks with a local tire shop to find out how they’re doing.

Mike Hawkes – Operations Manager – Hogan’s Tire " A lot of our lead times have changed quite a bit, of course a lot of suppliers ship overseas so we are having the same problem everyone else is with the container ships”

According to Mike Hawkes, the Operations Manager with Hogan’s Tire in Presque Isle, their lead time to get new tires, has gone from 6-10 weeks, to as much as 40 weeks. Thankfully, due to being proactive, they have minimized the effect of the National Rubber Shortage and the Shipping Crisis.

Mike “we start sourcing our tires at the end of last season so we start sourcing our tires in march. So fortunately, we’ve had quite a few of our shipments come in. our supply is pretty well, we’re having some issues right now with a few sizes, special order stuff...We haven’t run into anything where we’ve said no we cant get that”

But the price increases of the shipments also means you will be paying more this year for new tires

Mike” Unfortunately on the consumer side of it, because of all the raw material cost being increased, the shipping cost being increased, we are seeing increases in our cost, unfortunately with everything going on, ultimately it’s the consumer that takes the brunt of the price increase”

As far as any tips he has for people looking for winter tires?

Mike” Basically its that time of year, everyone’s trying to get their snow tires on, we do have a good stock right now, we do source right now. If youre gonna need tires, I suggest getting ahold of us as soon as you can, even if youre not putting them on immediately, at least call, get them ordered, we’ll have them sitting here waiting for you.”

The Biden administration has put plans in place to help ease the shipping crisis, including having the port of Los Angles, one of the nations largest shipping ports, operating 24/7.

Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

