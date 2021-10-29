Advertisement

Puerto Rico man arrested for selling cocaine out of Bar Harbor restaurant

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Puerto Rico has been arrested after drug agents say he was selling cocaine out of the Bar Harbor restaurant he was working at.

The Maine DEA says a task force started investigating 26-year-old Mayron Santana Vega in March.

They say that investigation included undercover agents buying drugs from Vega.

Authorities say they searched his home on Route 3 in Bar Harbor Thursday and found about 75 grams of cocaine, about half of which was packaged in one gram baggies for resale.

They say they also found more than $6,000 in cash suspected to be profits from selling drugs.

Vega faces two counts of drug trafficking.

He’s being held without bail at the Hancock County Jail and is expected to be in court Friday.

