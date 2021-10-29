Weather on the Web

Advertisement

Friday, October 29th.
By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday morning everyone!

We are waking up to frost as temperatures dipped bellow freezing last night. But we have plenty of sunshine in store for today, which will bring warmer temperatures into the afternoon.

Tomorrow, our next system will bring an increase in clouds and isolated showers in the afternoon. Moderate to heavy rain will move in overnight and become more widespread.

Expect rain to continue into Halloween, but becoming more scattered and light for the evening. Sunshine returning for Monday with rain and clouds for the rest of the work week.

Make sure you click the link above for your full Halloween weekend forecast. Have a great and safe weekend everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

