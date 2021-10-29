PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone.

After clouds this morning... we saw a lot of sunshine through the afternoon. High pressure will continue to build in over the next 24 hours... providing mostly clear skies and a chilly start for tomorrow morning.

Then, the rest of your Friday sees plenty of sunshine to enjoy, with slightly above-average temps in the lower-50s!

A quick moving rain maker moves in for Saturday PM, lasting into Halloween morning. We’re currently expecting widespread moderate to locally heavy rain showers mainly for the overnight. And we should be starting to wind down with the rain, as Trick-or-Treating is occurring for Sunday afternoon and evening.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.