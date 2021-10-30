Former Columbine Principal talks trauma and healing with Caribou students

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - 22 years after the school’s tragic shooting, the former Columbine principal visits Caribou High School to talk about tragedy and coping during the pandemic

Frank DeAngelis was the principal at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999, when two students entered the school with guns, taking 13 lives along with their own. Since his retirement, he has traveled the US to share his experience recovering from trauma. Today, Caribou Middle and High School students heard his take on coping with the pandemic

“What I’ve been doing the last year is talking about recovery with the pandemic being the enemy,” said DeAngelis. “A lot of what people are going through now, we went through the same thing...What I tell people is, Columbine High School, it’ll be 23 years in April, is a stronger community now than it ever was, and I hope that happens and I hope this divisiveness doesn’t separate us.”

“I’m very glad frank spoke to that because the kids need to feel that people are recognizing what they’re going through, they’re not going through it alone,” said Rani Mehta, a counselor at RSU 39.

She met DeAngelis two years ago at a conference, and wanted him to share his experience with the students, as well as the need, now more than ever, to look for support.

