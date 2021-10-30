Fugitive Wanted for Homicide and Strangulation, Arrested in Ellsworth

PORTLAND, Maine (WAGM) -

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), Maine Violent Offender Task Force (MVOTF) announces the arrest of Ramon Smith, 33 of Massachusetts. Smith was being sought by two New England states regarding warrants issued out of the State of Connecticut for Homicide and a warrant issued out of Massachusetts for Strangulation.

According to the United States Marshals Service District of Connecticut, and District of Massachusetts, investigators developed information that Smith had fled and was hiding in Ellsworth, Maine. These two Districts provided investigative leads to the USMS MVOTF requesting assistance in locating and apprehending Smith.

The MVOTF developed information on Smith’s whereabouts, which led investigators to a local hotel in Ellsworth, ME. Task Force members were able to identify Smith as a passenger in a vehicle in the hotel’s parking lot. USMS personnel were able to safely apprehend Smith without incident.

Subsequent to Smith’s arrest, a loaded .380 caliber High Point pistol, 116 grams of cocaine, 76.3 grams of cocaine base, 67 grams of fentanyl, and $4,970 in cash were also found and seized by Drug Agents.

In addition to being charged as a Fugitive from Justice, Smith is also charged by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) Downeast Drug Task Force with Class A Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs with the aggregate factor being based upon the firearm and substantial drug amounts. Smith will be arraigned in Maine pending his extradition back to the surrounding States who initially sought him.

The USMS Maine Violent Offender Task Force was assisted by the USMS District of Connecticut, USMS District of Massachusetts, Maine State Police, MDEA Downeast Drug Task Force, and the Ellsworth Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals Service Maine Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of members of the U.S Marshals Service, Maine State Police, Maine Department of Corrections, Biddeford Police Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

