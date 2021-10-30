Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

All the sunshine we saw today takes a pause headed into Halloween weekend. We start off tomorrow on the drier side, under a mixture of sun & clouds... before heavy rain moves in late Halloween Eve, lasting through midday Sunday.

The heaviest rain looks to start up by midnight tomorrow night, and continues through Sunday morning. A lot of us will have a good shot at picking up an inch to two inches of rain. But again, for the most part, it looks like the rain will be backing off by Sunday early afternoon... with just a few spot showers come Trick-or-Treating time for Sunday late afternoon and evening.

Then, sunshine returns for the beginning of next week... with much more seasonable temps ahead. Also we do have a shot at seeing some Northern Light activity this weekend, but unfortunately the clouds and rain will likely get in the way of good viewing opportunities.

For more on that, and the latest details of your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and spook-tastic Halloween weekend!

