Maine Turnpike tolls are going up on Monday

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Maine Turnpike Authority is increasing its tolls starting Monday, marking the first hike in nine years.

The toll for passenger cars passing through the new toll booths in York is increasing from $3 to $4.

The Maine E-Z Pass rate is increasing by 4% from 7.7 cents per mile to 8 cents per mile. Other fees are increasing, as well.

The toll increases are expected to generate an additional $17 million in revenue to help offset the $60 million financial shortfall caused by less traffic during the pandemic.

