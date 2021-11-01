Advertisement

MaineHealth network to help study long-term COVID-19 effects

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab.(NIAID-RML via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s largest health network says it will receive $1.5 million from the federal government to take part in a nationwide study about long-term effects of COVID-19.

MaineHealth said Monday it will get the money from the National Institutes of Health. The organization says researchers from Maine Medical Center Research Institute will be among those from dozens of institutions around the country participating in the study.

The effort is called the Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery, or RECOVER, Initiative. It’s designed to learn why some people suffer prolonged symptoms or develop new or returning symptoms after the end of the acute phase of infection.

