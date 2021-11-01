Trunk-Or-Treats Bring the Halloween Spirit to the County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It was pure Candy-monium yesterday at several local “trunk or treat” events. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard takes us to some of the events that had the kids saying Bone-Appetit!

The County hosted several trunk or treats over the Hallow-weekend as a great opprotunity to give the kids a head start on their candy gathering adventures. For some organizers, like the Aroostook Shrine Club, this was their first year hosting the event and their parking lot filled quickly, overflowing onto the street.

Shawn Lahey - Aroostook Shrine Club " Well they’ve been doing a trunk or treat in bangor for about 5 or 6 years now and it’s something that a lot of us will travel down to bangor to do but then we thought we have this great building and spot we may as well just do one at home, give another opprotunity for the community locally.”

It was a wet and wild weekend,but that didnt stop kids of all ages from dressing up and braving the rain.

Shawn " The weather isn’t the most ideal but thats alright, we’ve already had a lot of people showing up and it looks like we’ll have a lot more, thats alright, its better than snow!”

Braving the rain for their chance at getting their favorite candy!

Jenson “Chocolate”

William ”Chocolate”

Rayleigh “I like candy corn”

Laney “Lolipops”

Overall, the large turnout at these events, and all the soggy and happy trick-or-treaters proves that “Ghouls just wanna have fun” Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

