Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

A cold front will move in from the west this morning, brining isolated light showers for Northern and Central sections of The County. It will be a breezy day with gusts over 30 MPH.

Tomorrow, expect plenty of sunshine for most of the day, with clouds moving in during the evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing overnight and we could see light snow flurries.

Wednesday, still expect a slight chance of showers, but will dry out by Thursday. Dry conditions will continue into the weekend under a mix of sun and clouds.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great first day of November everyone!

