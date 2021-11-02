Advertisement

Augusta area voters to fill empty seat in Legislature

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A business owner and Augusta city councilor is facing off against an Army veteran and volunteer over an open seat in Maine House District 86.

Democrat Raegan LaRochelle and Republican James Orr are vying Tuesday to fill a seat vacated by former Rep. Justin Fecteau.

Fecteau, a Republican, resigned on July 4 in his second term to take a teaching post outside the district.

The race doesn’t affect the balance of power in the House.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Closer Look: Question 3
A Closer Look: Question 3
Hazard Pay
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st
Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
Sewing needles found in Halloween candy, police in Ohio say
Maine Referendum Questions
Maine Referendum Questions Overview
Trunk or Treat
Trunk-Or-Treats Bring the Halloween Spirit to the County

Latest News

Absentee voting the choice of Maine voters?
Voting is steady with no reported problems in Maine
Med Monday diabetes
Election COVID Procedures
Election COVID Procedures
Maine Referendum Questions
Maine Referendum Questions Overview