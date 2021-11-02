Child, 5, dies after fire breaks out at home in Paris

Advertisement

Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT
PARIS, Maine (WMTW) - A 5-year-old child has died after a fire broke out at a home in Paris Tuesday afternoon, according to the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire was reported on Nichol Street, according to authorities.

Officials said the child was taken to a hospital where they died.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to investigate.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

