Diabetes nurse educator offers tips on how to manage your sugar levels during the holidays

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The holidays are approaching and that means even more sweet treats. For people who have diabetes this can be a difficult time of year. On this week’s medical Monday, Megan Cole spoke with a diabetes nurse educator at Northern Light AR Gould and has more about the condition and how to manage your sugar levels.

Millions of people suffer from Diabetes and thousands more have the disease and don’t know it.

“Some of the symptoms that somebody might notice before they’ve actually been diagnosed with diabetes and they might not realize that they have diabetes yet are symptoms of a high sugar which might be increased thirst, dry mouth, increased urination, some people might have headaches, they might have blurry vision.”

Jennifer Smith is a diabetes nurse educator with Northern Light AR Gould hospital. She says with the holidays here, it’s important for those who have diabetes to manage their blood sugars.

“Checking your sugars is very important. There can be some alternatives that you can do especially there’s lots of people that have diabetes so there’s probably multiple family members that have diabetes and if you all work together and plan ahead you can plan your meals so that you’re having healthier choices so that maybe you’re making some deserts that are lower in sugar.”

Smith says that sweets aren’t the only food that can cause an increase in sugar levels.

“Well carbohydrates. A lot of people think when they have diabetes they need to stay away from the sweets or stay away from the candy or the pies or the cakes and they might not realize that it’s any type of carbohydrate gets turn into sugar when it’s digested so that would be any potatoes, breads, pastas, starchy vegetables like winter squash, corn, peas those all have a higher amount of in it than some of the non-starchy vegetables.”

If you have any questions regarding diabetes, you’re encouraged to contact your primary care provider.

