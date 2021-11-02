Advertisement

Election COVID Procedures

By WAGM News
Nov. 2, 2021
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

As you head out the door to hit the polls tomorrow, expect to see covid guidelines very similar to last years.

The state has not issued any mandates or guidelines for polling places to follow, though most are following guidelines from the last election.

Shenna Bellows – Maine Secretary of State

“We encouraged polling places to follow CDC guidelines, many polling places are following some of the distancing and setup procedures that they used in 2020. However it’s really important for the public to know that your right to vote is absolutely fundamental and you will not be turned away, for example, for failure to wear a mask”

The Secretary of State went on to say that they cannot predict voter turnout for tomorrows election, but that absentee ballot requests we’re well above the previous referendum election absentee ballot requests in 2019.

