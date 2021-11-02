Advertisement

Hundreds of health care workers gone over vaccine mandate

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Most of Maine’s health care workers are on the job this week but hundreds opted to quit or be dismissed over the state’s vaccine mandate.

The Portland Press Herald reports that MaineHealth expected to lose about 350 to 400 workers while Northern Light Health said 195 workers resigned.

Central Maine Healthcare lost 195 employees, and MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta lost 191 workers.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to intervene to prevent the mandate from going into effect.

