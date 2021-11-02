Maine Referendum Questions Overview

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Mainer’s will hit the polls November 2nd and vote on 3 referendum questions presented by the state. Here is an overview of all three questions and breaks down what a yes or a no vote means for each.

There are 3 questions on the ballot for the 2021 election. Question 1 relates to the “CMP Corridor”, Question 2 is about Transportation Bonds, and Question 3 is suggesting an amendment to the Maine Constitution regarding a Right to Food. I’ve spoken to or received statements from both those supporting and opposed to the questions. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the polls:

Question 1 is about whether or not you want to stop construction of the CMP Corridor. A Yes vote means you DO NOT want the CMP Corridor to continue construction, a No vote means you do want the CMP Corridor to continue construction. The most controversial issue regarding this question is a line regarding to retroactivity, meaning that if Yes on one passes, any project built on public land from 2014 on, including the “CMP Corridor”, would have to go before the legislature and receive a 2/3 majority.

“Retroactive laws really are the enemy of economic growth. This state, like every state, seeks investment, you need businesses, you need companies, you need those people who are willing to put up dollars to invest in the state....” - Dana Connors – President, Maine State Chamber of Commerce

“They’re lying. I’m going to be point blank with you. They’re lying. Number 1, it’s already in law. Title 1, section 302 clearly gives the legislature the ability to go back and enforce a law that wasn’t enforced. Since 2001 there have been 184 times the legislature has voted and acted on a retroactive issue, it’s already there. So them saying “Aww this is terrible, terrible” Bologna, its already in law it’s already been done” - Tom Saviello – Volunteer for “Yes on 1″

In Summary: A Yes vote means you DO NOT want the CMP Corridor to continue construction, a No vote means you do want the CMP Corridor to continue construction.

Question 2 is about transportation infrastructure bonds. Basically the state is looking to borrow $100 million dollars to build or improve roads, highways and bridges and would use the funding to try and receive 253 million in federal and non-state funding through matching grants. A Yes vote means that a bond of $100 million would be issued to build or repair roads, highways or bridges. A No vote would mean that no bond would be issued, and the state would have to conduct any transportation infrastructure projects from within its own budget.

“If lets say the revenues from the state come crashing down in 6 months and we have to pull that back, we’ll at least have this money that’s locked in. I’m not a fan of bonds generally, but I do think that the only time that bonds should be used as a mechanism for funding something for the state is in regards to infrastructure, and that’s what this bond is going to do is deal with transportation infrastructure…” – Sen. Trey Stewart

“… Maine has enough cash to pay for our transportation infrastructure if we prioritize it - we should use cash not credit cards to pay for it.” – Sen. Matt Pouliot

In Summary: A Yes vote means that a bond of $100 million would be issued to build or repair roads, highways or bridges. A No vote would mean that no bond would be issued, and the state would have to conduct any transportation infrastructure projects from within its own budget.

Question 3 is about adding an amendment to the Maine Constitution, declaring individuals have a right to food. Supporters of the Question want to ensure that individuals rights to grow, harvest or consume the foods of their choosing will not be infringed. Those Opposed see the wording of the potential amendment as vague and a slippery slope which has the potential to lead to litigation on a case by case basis. A Yes vote would add an amendment to the Maine Constitution declaring individuals have a “natural, inherent and unalienable right to food.” A No vote means that the Maine Constitution remains unchanged.

“Jumping ahead 25 or 50 years into the future, could we see our government creating roadblocks and restrictions to the people’s right to food? Will the government be telling people what they are allowed to eat and where they can grow it?...” - State Rep. William Faulkingham (R-136)

“The language is so vague it’s just so vague that municipalities could get hurt… The ordinance in Presque Isle says that you can’t have livestock on Dudley St, maybe not, but this question 3, the passage of this, gives them the right to harvest food, it doesn’t say where. So what’ll happen with that is, now were starting to look at litigation because it’s perceived that I can do this anywhere…” – Jim Gardner – President, MMA

In Summary: A Yes vote would add an amendment to the Maine Constitution declaring individuals have a “natural, inherent and unalienable right to food.” A No vote means that the Maine Constitution remains unchanged.

Polls in most communities will be open from 8 am to 8 pm

