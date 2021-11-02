USPS prepares for another record holiday season

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s November, and that means a lot of people are beginning the holiday hunt for gifts—which means the United States Postal Service is beginning to prepare for their dizzying December deliveries.

Steve Doherty, a communications specialist for USPS, says they’ve learned a lot from last year’s Christmas craze.

“Christmas is our season we always gear up for the holidays and last year was really an anomaly because what we found was the covid pandemic kinda changed the way that people use the mail and particularly changed the way people shop not only were they buying Christmas gifts online but they were buying everything from toilet paper to groceries and whatnot to avoid going to the store...While we see more people returning to brick-and-mortar stores, that trend hasn’t completely shifted and we are expecting another record year in terms of packages, not just gift related but shopping online.”

Doherty says $40 billion has been invested in the Delivering for America Plan, which includes placing new sorting machines across the US, discarding obsolete machinery, and putting money into new tech, people, and vehicles. Doherty says Delivering for America is a plan to react to the shift in the way people use the mail nowadays.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.