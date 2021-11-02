Voting is steady with no reported problems in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Voting is steady as Mainers head to the polls. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says there have been no reported problems Tuesday as Mainers have their say on a power line to serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower and a constitutional amendment to enshrine the right to grow, raise, harvest and produce food.

Bellows said more than 120,000 Mainers requested absentee ballots, setting a record for a statewide, referendum-only election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.