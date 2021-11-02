Advertisement

Weather on the Web

Tuesday, November 2nd.
By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

Today, expect plenty of sunshine with a few clouds and a slight chance of a spot shower. It will still be breezy, especially for Northern sections of The County.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day but with calmer winds and cooler temperatures. As of now, there is a slight chance of snow flurries for the North.

Sunshine continues throughout the rest of the week, with dry conditions and temperatures lingering in the mid to lower 40s. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a great day everyone!

