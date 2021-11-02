Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone... and happy first of the month!

We closed October with a strong Halloween weekend storm... that brought torrential rain and strong wind gusts to our region. We’ll still be breezy over the next 24 to 36 hours... but luckily we’ve dried out from 1.00-6.00+ inches of rain we picked up across the state.

Plenty of sunshine lingers into tomorrow, and quieter weather lasts throughout much of this week... along with cooler temps coming back in by Wednesday.

For a final wrap-up of the storm, and a look at the week ahead, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazard Pay
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st
A Closer Look: Question 3
A Closer Look: Question 3
Trunk or Treat
Trunk-Or-Treats Bring the Halloween Spirit to the County
Fugitive Wanted for Homicide and Strangulation, Arrested in Ellsworth
Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
Sewing needles found in Halloween candy, police in Ohio say

Latest News

Weather on the Web Monday, Nov. 1st PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Monday, Nov. 1st - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web