Advertisement

98% of UMaine System students have verified COVID-19 shot

University of Maine
University of Maine(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Nearly all University of Maine System students who live on campus have verified their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The university system, which includes the flagship University of Maine in Orono, said Tuesday that almost 98% of those students had verified.

It also said 93% of full-time system employees had verified their status.

The system announced during the summer that it would require COVID-19 vaccines for all students who attended campuses starting this fall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine Referendum Questions
Maine Referendum Questions Overview
A Closer Look: Question 3
A Closer Look: Question 3
Hundreds of health care workers gone over vaccine mandate
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
Hazard Pay
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st

Latest News

Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Heating Crisis
Are We on the Verge of a Potential Heating Crisis?
County by county breakdown of newly recorded cornavirus cases according to Maine CDC
663 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths
Heating Crisis
Heating Crisis