98% of UMaine System students have verified COVID-19 shot
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (AP) — Nearly all University of Maine System students who live on campus have verified their COVID-19 vaccination status.
The university system, which includes the flagship University of Maine in Orono, said Tuesday that almost 98% of those students had verified.
It also said 93% of full-time system employees had verified their status.
The system announced during the summer that it would require COVID-19 vaccines for all students who attended campuses starting this fall.
