Democrat flips seat in Maine House in special election

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A business owner and Augusta city councilor has defeated an Army veteran and volunteer in a race for an open seat in Maine House District 86.

Democrat Raegan LaRochelle and Republican James Orr faced off during Tuesday’s election to fill a seat vacated by former Rep. Justin Fecteau.

LaRochelle won the seat.

Fecteau, a Republican, resigned in July in his second term to take a teaching post outside the district.

The race doesn’t affect the balance of power in the House, where Democrats have a wide advantage.

