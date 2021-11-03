Maine DHHS Announces Youth Video Contest to Promote COVID-19 Vaccination

AUGUSTA—The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in partnership with the Maine Department of Education (DOE), today launched a new video competition for Maine children to encourage COVID-19 vaccination, following federal recommendation of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

DHHS and DOE invite Maine youth ages 5 to 17 to submit 30-second videos that they believe will encourage other children, along with their parents, to get a COVID-19 vaccine. This could include, for example, information on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy or the impact of not getting vaccinated.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will promote the winning videos through public service announcements and on social media. Additionally, the school that the winners attend will receive $50,000 for the first-place winner, $25,000 for the second-place winner, and $10,000 for the third-place winner. Schools can use the winnings to supplement school meals with healthy treats; purchase playground, classroom, gym, sports, or music equipment; enhance a special school activity; or support a school field trip for all students.

“With this safe and effective vaccine now available to children as young as 5, Maine has an even greater opportunity to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and turn the tide on this pandemic,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Maine CDC Director Nirav D. Shah. “We invite Maine children to help us spread the word about the benefits of vaccination and look forward to their ideas about how to best reach their friends, parents, and communities.”

The deadline for submission is 6 p.m. on November 22. Information on submitting an entry, is available HERE .

The winners will be announced on December 1, 2021. The selection criteria include originality and clarity of the message, consistency with public health information on youth vaccination, and potential to reach unvaccinated groups, among others.

Children can produce the video submissions on their own or as part of a school activity. Participation is limited to Maine residents. Winners will need to have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian.

The prize winnings are supported by the Federally funded Coronavirus Relief Fund at Maine DHHS, which was the source of funds for previous COVID-19 vaccine incentive programs in Maine.

The video competition is part of Maine DHHS and Maine CDC’s broader plan to make vaccine available to children ages 5 to 11, following Tuesday’s recommendation from the U.S. CDC of the Pfizer vaccine for this age group. Approximately 96,000 Maine children between the ages of 5 and 11 are now eligible for vaccination. DHHS is putting into action plans with health care providers, pharmacies, schools, and other partners to make the vaccine available to this age group as soon as this week and over the coming days and weeks.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at no charge at sites across the state. For information on getting a vaccine, please visit Maine.gov/covid19/vaccines or call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111.

